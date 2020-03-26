Apurva Asrani tweets no grocery store open in Goa, says starvation will kill people before coronavirus



Apurva Asrani said people in Goa are desperate.

National Award-winning editor Apurva Asrani, in a series of tweets, on Thursday requested Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the unavailability of provision stores in the state. Shops in Goa have been closed ever since the government announced a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the PM’s assurance that all essential services, including groceries, food and medication, would remain open during the 21 day-lockdown, no store in Goa has been allowed to open from past three days, Apurva has tweeted.

“Matters have gotten desperate in #Goa. Not a single shop, grocery/provision store has been allowed to open for 3 days, in spite of assurances by @narendramodi. If we step out looking for bread, we are beaten by cops. Starvation will kill us before #coronavirus. @DrPramodPSawant,” read his first tweet.

“Though PM @narendramodi listed Private security & internet as #essentialservices, our security guard wasn’t allowed by cops to come to work. An ISP crew was also beaten–so internet is down in many parts. @DrPramodPSawant. Please, please look into this. We are desperate. #Goa,” wrote the editor of Shahid and Aligarh.

