Aquia Inc. Announces Government and Cyber Veteran Advisory Board; Names Renee Wynn Inaugural Member

The former Chief Information Officer of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) brings decades of cybersecurity experience to the Board

BALTIMORE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced that it has launched an Advisory Board of government, industry, and technology veterans, naming Renee Wynn, former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of NASA, as the inaugural member.

Today’s cybersecurity landscape is fraught with risk as organizations rapidly pursue digital transformation efforts and, oftentimes, push security to the back burner. Aquia’s Advisory Board will bring together the industry’s leading cybersecurity and technology veterans to advise and support the organization’s executive staff and shareholders with strategic growth and leadership for Aquia Inc.

“The formation of the Advisory Board will bring key senior executive insights, guidance, and thought leadership to Aquia Inc.’s executive leadership and shareholders as the organization continues its journey to secure the modern digital ecosystem,” said Chris Hughes, CISO and Co-Founder of Aquia Inc.

The Board’s inaugural member, Renee Wynn, brings extensive experience in guiding government agencies through complex digital transformations. With more than 30 years in a leadership capacity, Renee’s expertise spans environmental policy; global information technology and cybersecurity operations; supply chain; risk management; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG). In addition to her tenure as CIO at NASA, she has also led programs at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and serves on a number of boards.

“I’m excited to join Chris, Dave, and John on their Aquia journey,” said Renee. “They are laser-focused on creating a people-first culture and delivering secure value to their customers.”

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we’ve built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

Contact:

Aquia Inc.

***@aquia.us

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12929204

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquia-inc-announces-government-and-cyber-veteran-advisory-board-names-renee-wynn-inaugural-member-301606854.html

SOURCE Aquia Inc.