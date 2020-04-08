AR Rahman indirectly slams the new #Masakali song featuring Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria, asks fans to enjoy the original version | Bollywood Life

Whatever happens an original will be an original. Amongst India’s composers, AR Rahman is someone who has the respect of the 90’s generation as well as teens. His songs are loved by music lovers for different reasons. They simply evoke different emotions, strong ones. Today, we heard the new version, which is Masakali2. The revamped version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. It is recreated by none other than Tanishk Bagchi. Fans have not been kind to the new number. While Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria do their best with their crackling chemistry, even they cannot save it. Also Read – Masakali 2.0 song: Twitter has mixed reaction to this Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer remix

AR Rahman who has said that he does not like remixes of his songs has put out a tweet, an hour back telling viewers to enjoy the original song. Masakali featuring Sonam Kapoor and that white pigeon from Delhi 6 is an absolute classic. The fan-tail pigeons came to be known as Masakali pigeons after the song. The bird was the central theme of the film as well. In the new version, we see Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria getting all racy in a hotel room. They do their best but the song is beyond redemption. Also Read – Masakali 2.0 teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria flaunt their crackling chemistry in this romantic remake

The last song from T-Series, Genda Phool has proved to be a hit. It is sung by Badshah featuring Jacqueline Fernandez in a hot avatar. Fans are damn upset and here are some of the angry reactions. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: AR Rahman condemns Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin congregation, says, ‘Not the time to cause chaos’

Oh that deafening ? #Masakali2 , but thanks they didnt touch RehnaTu. Gonna listen MohitChauhan on loop fullnight ? — IamGROOT (@DeviSivarajan) April 8, 2020

Nobody needed #Masakali2 in the first place or in the middle of a pandemic. — Monica ⁷ ? (@MonicaYadav08) April 8, 2020

Fans will remember how filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra holds the music of Delhi 6 close to his heart. He had told Livemint in an interview, “Every moment spent with AR is a joy. The process starts much earlier with him. Prasoon Joshi, AR and I started discussing the music of Delhi 6 about two and a half years ago. We talk about it and through that what’s churning inside me is transferred to him. My songs are not lip-synched and there are no marriage songs or romantic songs in my films.”

