AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls creating original with ‘365 days of creative brainstorming, no short cuts’

As soon as Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s recreated number Masakali 2.0 released on Wednesday, fans of the original wondered how AR Rahman would react to the new version. And the Oscar-winning music maestro isn’t pleased.

AR Rahman refrained from commenting on the remix version but took to Twitter to talk about the original. He shared a note and captioned it, “Enjoy the original #Masakali.” The note read, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” – Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

His fans also came out in his support and shared their rage on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Now we know what it takes to turn the most non violent man in the world angry. A whole bag-of-chiii.” Another wrote, “I am with you @arrahman sir. I will support only original songs unlike crap remixes and remakes.” One more commented, “Classic: A magic that can’t be recreated. This is what @arrahman is trying to tell u.”

The original song was from 2009 film Delhi-6 which featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It was composed by Rahman, penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

The recreated version has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. It was criticised by a large section of music lovers and initiated a meme fest on Twitter.

Masakali 2.0 features Sidharth and Tara as a lovestruck couple who break into a lavish hotel room after getting drenched in the rain. They dance to the music and enjoy the luxuries until being caught. Their looks are similar to their characters in their 2019 film Marjaavaan.

The new music video was also strikingly similar to the recreated Humma number in 2017 film Ok Jaanu. The number was shot in a similar setup and was also a recreation of Rahman’s song from the film Bombay.

