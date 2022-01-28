Arasan expands Total MIPI Display IP with seamlessly integrated VESA DSC IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM for the SoC market announces the launch of its MIPI DSI-2SM with its seamlessly integrated VESA DSC IP. The VESA DSC IP is compliant with the VESA DSC 1.2 Specifications.

Arasan’s Total MIPI Display IPTM with MIPI DSI-2SM and VESA DSC is used widely as the primary display interface for mobile, automobile, and AR/VR gadgets. These displays are getting more advanced, offering ultra-high-definition resolutions (>4K), higher frame rates, and RGB capabilities. It’s becoming more difficult for designers to balance the need for data bandwidth with a reduction in power usage, all the while maintaining a high level of visual quality. Compression protocols that are visually lossless via display interfaces like Arasan’s VESA DSC IP are needed by design professionals. Arasan’s Total IPTM solution for MIPI DSI-2SM with VESA DSC IP provides an end-to-end solution enabling visually lossless compression for displays requiring high bandwidth and optimum power efficiency.

Arasan’s Total MIPI Display IPTM with VESA DSC IP is seamlessly integrated and highly interoperable with low gate count, low latency, and reduced memory size implementations and provides real-time compression of high-definition streams up to 8K in resolution. The core accepts inputs of 8, 10, 12, 14, or 16 bits per pixel in either RGB or YCbCr format (4:4:4 or 4:2:2). The DSC Encoder/Decoder core incorporates industry-standard interfaces for host setup and control, video input and output, and audio input and output.

Arasan’s VESA DSC Encoder IP and VESA DSC Decoder IP are available immediately as standalone IP or seamlessly integrated with Arasan’s DSI Tx IP or DSI Rx IP respectively.

https://www.arasan.com/product/mipi-dsi-2-sm-with-vesa-dsc/

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan’s high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDAs in the mid-’90s to today’s Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of “Mobile” with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

