Arcadis selected as the design and construction partner for Wallbox's new electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility in Texas

The new plant will support EV adoption and job growth in the region

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Arcadis has been selected to manage the design and construction of Wallbox’s new electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. After a collaborative design process, the team began construction of the 130,000 square foot facility in April.

The plant will go into production in Q3 and is expected to produce 250,000 units in 2022. By 2025, the facility is expected to produce over 500,000 units annually. Wallbox’s UL chargers are compatible with all electric vehicles, making the new construction conducive to EV growth in the U.S. In addition to manufacturing, the site will also feature offices, labs, evaluation areas and a warehouse.

“Charging infrastructure and manufacturing are critical to supporting EV adoption. EV adoption is essential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change. Our team is proud to play a part in driving sustainable mobility forward,” said Ketan Maroo, vice president of industrial infrastructure at Arcadis.

With the Biden administration targeting 50% of new car sales to be electric by 2030, an influx of electric charging infrastructure will be instrumental for rapid automotive electrification. In addition, the facility is expected to create 250 high-paying green jobs in the region.

“Arcadis has worked alongside our team from the earliest stages of this project, and together we have been able to bring this project to life on an accelerated schedule for maximum impact. North America needs electric vehicle chargers, and we are thrilled to be able to help accelerate the transition by making EV charging easier and more accessible,” said Pablo Moleiro, project manager for Wallbox.

To deliver the project successfully, Arcadis has factored critical sensitivities such as humidity control and dust mitigation into the factory’s design. The team has also identified plans for installing future solar panels and for sourcing recyclable furniture, to reduce the plant’s overall carbon footprint.

