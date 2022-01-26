ARCH Precision Components announces name change to ALIGN PRECISION Corp.

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ARCH Precision Components Corp. announced today it has changed its name to “ALIGN PRECISION Corp.” as part of a major rebranding initiative. The rebranding process was strategically planned to highlight the organization’s reputation as a premier precision-manufacturing partner. The new brand distinguishes the company in the market after its sale to Madison Dearborn Partners LLC on April 19, 2021. As part of the name change, ALIGN PRECISION has released a new company logo and launched a new company website at http://www.alignprecision.com.

“Our commitment to customer service and focus on continuous improvement has elevated the expertise, technologies, and processes we provide,” said Andy Spiering, Chief Executive Officer of ALIGN PRECISION. “As a standalone company backed by Madison Dearborn Partners, we have made significant investments in the scale and positioning of our precision-manufacturing platform. In honor of our collective success, we are moving forward with a new name, a new brand that represents our dedication to how we collaborate with leading OEMs in aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and other high-tech industries.”

The name change officially took effect on Jan. 1, 2022. With 15 Centers of Excellence across the United States and decades of experience, ALIGN PRECISION will continue to support its customers with application expertise and skilled craftsmanship working with hard metals, aluminums, alloys, and other exotic materials.

About ALIGN PRECISION

ALIGN PRECISION Corp., a Madison Dearborn Partners portfolio company, manufactures precision components and assemblies for a range of critical applications. Formerly known as ARCH Precision Components Corp., ALIGN PRECISION has multiple facilities strategically located across the country serving aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and evolving high-tech industries. The ALIGN team is comprised of metalworking professionals with industry-leading expertise from across the nation, providing precision solutions to the manufacturing needs of its customers.

Media contact:

Ken Jackson, Principal

Centrifuge Brand Marketing

ken@centrifuge-now.com

Phone: 708-469-7850



Ken Jackson, Centrifuge Brand Marketing, +1 7084697850, ken@centrifuge-now.com

SOURCE ALIGN-PRECISION-Corp.

