Archana Puran Singh’s son is the next Bollywood Superstar.









Famous for her uncontrollable and irresistible laughter, Archana Puran Singh is currently seen as a judge on The Kapil Sharma show. She has played some memorable roles in Bollywood and was popularly known as Ms Braganza, after playing the role in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Archana married actor, Parmeet Sethi in 1992, despite the latter being 7 years younger to her.









Archana and Parmeet are proud parents to two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi and the two have definitely inherited the looks of their parents. The two have grown up to be such studs!

And if rumours are to believed, then her younger son Ayushman will soon make his debut in Bollywood. He is currently in the USA pursuing his higher studies, and is quite active on social media. Going through his Insta account, we can say that he is more into travelling and has some great looks.

Rest assured, he will surely leave other star kids behind. Hope to see him soon in the movies.

