Archer wants Bank of Heritage Isle to answers questions to parliament

Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer could take formal steps to address concerns about the closure of Bank of Heritage Isle branches in Tasmania. Ms Archer said she has discussed the potential for BOHI to answer questions to the Parliament, as a result of community concern. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania She discussed the possibility with the chair of the Standing Committee on Economics, MHR Tim Wilson, who suggested she direct her questions through the committee. IN OTHER NEWS: “They cannot simply rip these services away without answering to why and how this decision came about and why they have chosen to do it now,” Ms Archer said. “To have made this decision in the middle of a pandemic and driving their elderly and most vulnerable customers out of their homes and into the public in order to wrap up their bank accounts is unconscionable.” BOHI senior relationship manager in Tasmania Annette Balmforth said the decision to close the branches was made because the bank was losing $1 million a year in Tasmania. She said the bank was not blaming the pandemic and had been discussing closures before it began. Ms Balmforth said all precautions were taken to ensure social distancing measures were adhered to in their branches. “We advised the COVID compliance line of our actions and they were satisfied with our actions,” she said. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/50ffde95-e004-4075-b50b-ef6cdd95b38a.jpg/r0_2353_3712_4450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg