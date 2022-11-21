ArchiveSocial, Powered by CivicPlus, Now Archives TikTok

Social Media Archiving Software Helps Public Agencies Remain Compliant on the Popular App

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ArchiveSocial, powered by CivicPlus®, the leading social media archiving software provider for government entities, law enforcement agencies, and K-12 school districts, today announced the addition of the TikTok platform to its social media archiving functionality.

The immersive video app, TikTok, launched in 2017 and has grown in adoption, with over one billion monthly active users in five years. More recently, it has become a popular social media platform for governments and school districts aiming to reach their residents and students with impactful content.

Social media is considered a public record in all 50 states. Any videos posted on a public agency’s TikTok account would constitute a public record and be subject to federal or state records retention requirements. TikTok has no obligation to preserve users’ content. Any public records created could be lost and unavailable in the case of a records request. Without the right solution to govern its usage, an agency can be at risk of privacy breaches and noncompliance with regulatory mandates, making the need for a social media archiving tool such as ArchiveSocial critical.

ArchiveSocial reduces these compliance and security risks to help agencies communicate, advertise, and confidently make public safety announcements. Most solutions on the market can only offer content capture or screenshots on-demand from outside a customer’s account rather than the continuous near-real-time capture that ArchiveSocial can provide.

TikTok currently only offers access to certain kinds of content through its API. ArchiveSocial will update its capabilities as TikTok allows.

About ArchiveSocial

ArchiveSocial works with thousands of government and law enforcement agencies, school districts, and private companies to capture and archive in-context records of information shared on social media. The company helps public and private agencies comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risks related to social media. For more information, please visit ArchiveSocial.com.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus delivers technology solutions that enable local governments to optimize the experience they deliver when interacting with residents. Over 12,000 customers use our solutions when serving their 340 million residents in the United States and Canada alone. We deliver the industry’s first and only Civic Experience Platform. It enables local governments to drive more revenue, operate more efficiently, and generate positive recognition for the many services they provide every day. For more information, visit civicplus.com.

