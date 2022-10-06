ARCON Sues Meta for Violating Advertising Laws, Demands N30b

The parent corporation of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms Incorporated, and its representative, AT3 Resources Limited, have been sued by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria in the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

The highest authority for advertising regulation in Nigeria, ARCON, revealed this in a statement.

According to ARCON, Meta Platforms Incorporated has kept the Federal Government exposed to loss-of-revenue advertisements.

It is requesting a N30 billion fine for breaking the advertising laws as well as compensation for lost sales.

The statement read in part, “ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space.”