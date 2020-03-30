Are Khaali Peeli costars, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the new lovebirds of Bollywood? | Bollywood Life

Until last year, Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khatter, was apparently in a blissful relationship with Janhvi Kapoor. The two started their Bollywood careers together with Karan Johar’s Dhadak and fell head over heels in love with each other. However, their relationship reportedly did not last for a longer time and they called it quits in December last year. After breaking up with his Dhadak co-star, Ishaan Khatter has apparently found love in his upcoming film Khaali Peeli’s co-star and Student Of The Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday. If a Pinkvilla report is to be believed, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are the new lovebirds of Bollywood. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor : Ishaan Khatter’s birthday wish for his bademiya is pure #BroGoals

A source close to the development revealed that Ananya Panday was never in a relationship with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star, Kartik Aaryan. When Ananya signed Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter was with Janhvi Kapoor whereas Kartik Aaryan was busy dating his Love Aaj Kal co-star, Sara Ali Khan. The source further added, “During the course of the film shoot, both of them hit it off really well and got close. Ishaan has been extremely caring and protective of Ananya and he also got a shoulder to cry on and last we heard, they are dating. They don’t want to share the news with the world as yet. In fact, they haven’t really told too many of their close friends either. But it needs to be seen if their equation off-screen will last forever.” Also Read – Khaali Peeli: No stunt doubles for Ishaan Khatter

As far as Janhvi and Ishaan are concerned, they have called it quits forever. “Janhvi and Ishaan called off their relationship in December last year. Apparently, both of them were having constant arguments and couldn’t just reach a common ground. In fact, the fights had become so much that Janhvi just walked out of the relationship. She was done with Ishaan’s overbearing nature,” a source told the entertainment portal. Also Read – Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non stop!

