Are You Having a Baby During the Coronavirus Outbreak?

Pregnant mothers across America have planned their deliveries weeks or months in advance. But as coronavirus cases surge, many of those plans need to be completely reworked. Some hospitals have taken unprecedented steps like barring partners, relatives and doulas from the delivery room. With shelter-in-place orders, many expecting mothers may not have their safety net of family and friends around for help.

We would like to hear from women who are delivering soon. What are your concerns about having a baby during the coronavirus outbreak? If you are giving birth in a hospital, have you been notified of new policies? How else have your birthing plans been disrupted?

Please fill out the form below. A reporter or editor may contact you to hear more about your story. We will not publish your name or comments without contacting you first.