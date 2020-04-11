Are You More Dolores Or Maeve From “Westworld”? Posted on April 11, 2020 by admin Let’s hear it for the powerful women of Westworld! Pick a priority: HBO Where would you rather live? HBO How do you prefer to work? HBO Pick a park: HBO Would you live in a virtual world? HBO Do you have any enemies? HBO What’s your relationship status? HBO Would you want to live forever? HBO Do you have or want kids? HBO Finally, pick a side: HBO TV and Movies Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related