Jimmys Post

admin

Related News

Doctors John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek have seen more deaths by suicide than COVID-19

Doctors John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek have seen more deaths by suicide than COVID-19

California doctors say they have seen MORE suicides than COVID-19 deaths during lockdown as the negative impact on mental health increases Trauma doctors and nurses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *