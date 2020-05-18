‘Are you wearing a bra?’ Nushrat Bharucha reveals her dad’s reaction after seeing her in the Chote Chote Peg song | Bollywood Life
Nushrat Bharucha has always impressed movie buffs with her consistently good performances but Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety took her career a notch higher. It was her first 100-crore film. Nushrat Bharucha also looked very glamorous in the movie. We remember her ravishing look in the song Chote Chote Peg that had her in a red bralet with a pink skirt that had a huge slit. The look made people sit up and take notice. Post that, Nushrat was seen in another 100 crore film, Dream Girl. In that movie, she played a simple girl who falls in love with Ayushmann Khurrana’s character.
In an interview to Pinkvilla, Nushrat said, “I didn’t tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn’t even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home. I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, ‘Are you wearing a bra?’ I was like, it’s a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?”
Nushrat Bharucha also made waves when she walked the red carpet of an event in a green gown with a dangerously high slit. It created quite a stir because of the risque factor. She later said, ““I did it for me, not for anyone else… I didn’t think people were going to praise me or it’s going to become the talk of the town for the next two days. I just wore an outfit, attended the function, had fun, came home, had dinner and slept. I don’t get bothered, I don’t take anything personally. I don’t even go and read the comments under the posts… I put it out there and leave it. Then it’s not my headache.”
