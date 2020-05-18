‘Are you wearing a bra?’ Nushrat Bharucha reveals her dad’s reaction after seeing her in the Chote Chote Peg song | Bollywood Life

Nushrat Bharucha has always impressed movie buffs with her consistently good performances but Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety took her career a notch higher. It was her first 100-crore film. Nushrat Bharucha also looked very glamorous in the movie. We remember her ravishing look in the song Chote Chote Peg that had her in a red bralet with a pink skirt that had a huge slit. The look made people sit up and take notice. Post that, Nushrat was seen in another 100 crore film, Dream Girl. In that movie, she played a simple girl who falls in love with Ayushmann Khurrana’s character. Also Read – Nushrat Bharucha reveals her marriage plans; says that she wants to spend the rest of her life with her ‘perfect someone’

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Nushrat said, “I didn’t tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn’t even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home. I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, ‘Are you wearing a bra?’ I was like, it’s a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?” Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana was one of her poet friends who encouraged to post shayaris online, reveals Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha also made waves when she walked the red carpet of an event in a green gown with a dangerously high slit. It created quite a stir because of the risque factor. She later said, ““I did it for me, not for anyone else… I didn’t think people were going to praise me or it’s going to become the talk of the town for the next two days. I just wore an outfit, attended the function, had fun, came home, had dinner and slept. I don’t get bothered, I don’t take anything personally. I don’t even go and read the comments under the posts… I put it out there and leave it. Then it’s not my headache.” Also Read – It’s awkward! These pictures of Kajol and Saiee Manjrekar will make you wonder what they were up to

