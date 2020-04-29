Argentina and France Scrap Soccer Seasons

France scrapped its soccer season on Tuesday, in an announcement by the prime minister, Édouard Philippe. Paris St.-Germain was 12 points up in Ligue 1 with 11 games to play when the season was halted in March. The plan is to begin a new season in September. Indeed, Philippe said no major team sporting events of any kind, or events with crowds of more than 5,000, would take place in France until September.