Arhaan Khan LASHES out at Rashami Desai; says, ‘She is playing the woman card to gain sympathy, which she had done even inside the house’ | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 will be remembered for how personal relationships came out in the open. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s love story also terminated when Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan was father to a five-year-old kid. Rashami Desai was left shell-shocked. There were rumours of them marrying on the show as well. Some days back, screenshots of Rashami Desai’s bank account were leaked. There we could see that Arhaan Khan has allegedly taken Rs 15 lakh from her account. In an interview to The Times of India, Arhaan Khan has hit out at Rashami Desai for defaming him. He has admitted that they were in a live-in relationship for more than a year. Arhaan said, “She mentioned that we were in a live-in relationship. So, why was she quiet when the discussion about her house keys came up on ‘Bigg Boss’? Why didn’t she announce that we were living together? I was accused of taking advantage of her, even my family was dragged into the controversy. Let me make it clear that my family has never stayed at Rashami’s house. The reason is that they were against my relationship with her. I have maintained silence on the topic because I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public.” Also Read – Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary break ties with Arhaan Khan, we wonder if Rashami Desai is the reason?

He has also come clean on the bank statements. Arhaan told the publication, “She blew the issue of cheques out of proportion and accused me of siphoning off Rs 15 lakh from her account. You see, I can’t withdraw any money from her account if I don’t have a cheque signed by her. I couldn’t have signed it on her behalf. As far as the unknown transactions amounting to around Rs eight lakh is concerned, it has gone to Rashami’s chartered accountant. I have all the proof to substantiate my claim. I acted on her instructions and sent these cheques to the people she had asked me to, before she left for ‘Bigg Boss’. I have also shared the details with her. These are baseless allegations, either to malign and defame me ya khud ko Sati Savitri bataane ke liye. She is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. This is what she did even inside the house.” Also Read – Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, Paras Chhabra- Sidharth Shukla, Shikha Singh — here are the TV newsmakers of the week

He also said that Rashami Desai secured his phone as she had past insecurities. He said, “She has never gifted me a phone. My mobile phone was secured by her thumb impression because of her past insecurities. Unka doubt karne ka aur possessive nature ki wajah se unhone mera phone apne thumbprint se secure kiya tha so that she could check it any time. Having said that, I had no issues with it.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘I got into a wrong relationship,’ Rashami Desai REGRETS getting involved with Arhaan Khan

