Ariana Grande Claps Back at 6ix9ine’s Accusations That She & Justin Bieber Bought Their #1 Spot on Charts

Ariana Grande isn’t putting up with 6ix9ine‘s allegations that she and Justin Bieber bought their way to the top with their new song, “Stuck With U”.

If you missed it, the rapper accused the two pop stars of buying their way to the top, as his charted at #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“I want the world to know, that Billboard is a lie,” 6ix9ine says in the video. “You can buy No. 1s on Billboard.”

He goes on to say that their team was buying plays and downloads: “They purchased half of those things with six credit cards. When we asked where was those six credit cards linked to, Billboard said we can’t disclose that information.”

Ariana slammed the rapper afterwards, telling fans that they 100% did not buy the number one spot.

“Thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. 🤍 there’s so much to celebrate today,” Ariana first wrote before tackling the situation.

She wrote, “Anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another f***ing thing.”

“I would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherf***ers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life,” Ariana continued. “Not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know.”

She went on, “Sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in.”

“…Congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. 🥰,” Ariana added, not naming 6ix9ine, but hinting at his placement on the chart. “And thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.”

You can watch 6ix9ine‘s full video below: