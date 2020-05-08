Ariana Grande Didn’t Allow Carole Baskin To Be In Her New Music Video
“It exists and that’s ….. unique.” —Ariana Grande
The song — which is raising money for the First Responders Children’s Foundation — features videos of people dancing filmed inside their own houses.
In the video, we see Justin and Hailey Bieber taking a walk…
…and we get a glimpse of some celebrity couples dancing together in their fancy homes, too.
Yesterday, Justin Bieber posted this clip featuring Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin as promotion for the video’s release.
Ariana responded shortly thereafter, saying “for the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video.”
She continued dragging the clip by saying “but nonetheless it exists and that’s ….. unique.”
Now, you might be wondering what the issue is and why Ariana isn’t a fan of Carole Baskin.
For one, Ariana, who spends most of the music video snuggling her puppy, is a huge animal lover.
I mean…she even appeared on the cover of Vogue with her dog!
She travels with her pets everywhere she goes and is constantly uploading photos with them.
She’s also been known to follow a vegan diet.
So to assume that an animal lover like Ari wouldn’t be down with Carole Baskin isn’t too much of a stretch.
So that’s probably why Ariana told Carole Baskin “thank u, next.”
