Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Cute Natural Curls in Quarantine!

Ariana Grande is continuing to show off her natural curly locks!

The 26-year-old “thank u, next” singer posted a cute selfie video on Tuesday (April 7) amid the ongoing global crisis, which has much of the world social distancing.

The singer posted a captionless video of herself with a cute butterfly filter, showing off her natural curls. She also showed off her cute curls in a recent selfie.

Fans are also excited because a Lady Gaga collaboration seems to be on the way.

