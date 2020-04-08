Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Cute Natural Curls in Quarantine!
Wed, 08 April 2020 at 1:02 am
Ariana Grande is continuing to show off her natural curly locks!
The 26-year-old “thank u, next” singer posted a cute selfie video on Tuesday (April 7) amid the ongoing global crisis, which has much of the world social distancing.
The singer posted a captionless video of herself with a cute butterfly filter, showing off her natural curls. She also showed off her cute curls in a recent selfie.
Fans are also excited because a Lady Gaga collaboration seems to be on the way.
Check out Ariana Grande‘s quarantine look…
