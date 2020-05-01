Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Announce Charity Song ‘Stuck With U’ – Get the Details!

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are teaming up!

The two superstars announced they’ll be coming together for a song called “Stuck With U,” due out next Friday (May 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

“stuck with u by me and @justinbieber out may 8th. head to my instagram for more info. thank u to @1strcf and @sb_projects for making this possible,” Ariana tweeted on Friday (May 1).

“grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release. proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic,” she added on her Instagram.

“More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It’s my honor to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good,” Justin added in a statement.

We can’t wait to hear it!