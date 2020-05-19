Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Slam Tekashi 69: Go Back to Prison, Rainbow Brite!



It’s only been six weeks since Tekashi 69 got out of prison, and already, the rainbow-haired rapper is stirring up controversy.



As you may recall, Tekashi snitched on his former fellow gang members, which reduced his sentence from 40 billion years to about three weeks.



Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but at one point, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — was facing life behind bars, and he wound up getting released even earlier than expected, thanks to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.



Many of those who are most familiar with his situation advised Tekashi to enter witness protection.



But the terminally naive 24-year-old declined to go the Henry Hill route, opting instead to re-enter the music business immediately by dropping a new single.



Now, it seems Hernandez has made some new enemies who are slightly less dangerous than his former colleagues in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.



“When we asked where was those six credit cards linked to, Billboard said we can’t disclose that information,”



“my fans bought the song,” Ariana wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement. “JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherf–kers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try.”



“I don’t want you to think that I’m coming at you,” he said. “I’m not saying that you’re not talented and I’m not saying you can’t sing. You’re a beautiful singer. You just don’t understand my pain. My frustration is for Billboard. I speak for the millions of kids that come from nothing. I want you to understand that I come from a different, different background than you.”



All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.. LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is………. YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN



Yeah, it’s a close call, but grant the W to Tekashi here.



Ari turned it into an identity politics issue, and he pretty masterfully shut that down by pointing out that as a person of color from an improverished, broken home who just got out of freakin’ prison, he’s had plenty of humbling experiences, thank you very much.



Is Tekashi indulging in some sort of wild conspiracy theorinzing here? Possibly.



But we also 100 percent believe that Billboard indulges in all kinds of shadiness at the behest of A-listers, who then grant them access and exclusive interviews.



It’s a strange world we live in — and T