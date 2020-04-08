Ariana Grande Named ‘Queen Of Nails’ After Perfectly Giving Herself A Manicure At Home  

Ariana Grande got press-on nails, and now we want press-on nails! The singer showed off her new at-home manicure in clips on Instagram, and fans are loving her baby blue pastel nails!

Ariana Grande is keeping up with her beauty routine while at home in quarantine. The “7 Rings” singer, 26, gave herself a manicure on Monday night and it seriously looks professional. She debuted the finished product — long, almond-shaped baby blue press-ons — in videos on her Instagram Stories, and showed off another set of press-ons she’ll presumably do next.

The Grammy-winner was given press-on nails from a Los Angeles-based freelance nail artist who goes by @bettyinacherry on Instagram. Ariana thanked the nail expert in the caption of her video, writing, “u are a gift @bettyinacherry thank u.” While the nail artist’s profile is private, they shared a screenshot from Ariana’s Instagram story to an alternate Instagram profile, @nailanatomy.

After her mani, Ariana gave another glimpse at her sparkly, bright nails in a snap with her one hand on her dog, Myron. All of her since-expired posts included her intricate finger tattoos.