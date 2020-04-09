Ariana Grande Recreates 'Waterboy' Scenes & Adam Sandler Reacts!





Ariana Grande is taking on the Waterboy!

While self-quarantining, the 26-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a video of with her friends and family recreating a scene from the Adam Sandler movie.

Ariana played Adam‘s character Bobby Boucher, complete with eye makeup resembling Bobby’s injury in the movie.

Ariana also enlisted her mom, Joan, to portray Bobby’s mom, Helen, who was played by Kathy Bates in the film. Ariana‘s former Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies embodied Bobby’s love interest Vicki, who was first played by Fairuza Balk.

Over the weekend, Ariana recreated another Waterboy scene, which caught the eye of Adam, who reposted the video on Twitter along with the message, “Bobby Boucher approves of this message.”

another super productive day pic.twitter.com/qHXK2FXGND — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 8, 2020

Bobby Boucher approves of this message https://t.co/8v17zfGkA6 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 6, 2020

