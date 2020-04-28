Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from 'The Last Five Years' During a Special Live Stream!





Ariana Grande is returning to her musical theater roots to support the composer who helped launch her career!

The 26-year-old singer performed the song “Still Hurting” from the musical The Last Five Years during Jason Robert Brown‘s residency concert that was live streamed online.

Jason composed the musical 13, in which Ariana made her Broadway debut when she was just 15.

The concert is presented as part of a benefit for the SubCulture staff and the musicians from the Jason Robert Brown Artist-In-Residence concerts during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Broadway star and recording artist Shoshana Bean also performed in the live stream. You can watch Ariana‘s performance at the 25:00 mark in the Vimeo embed.

Source link