Ariana Grande Won't Be Releasing An Album During The Quarantine





Ariana Grande is opening up about why fans will not see an album from her during quarantine.

During her appearance with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s “At Home” series, the 26-year-old singer shared that the notion of her putting together an album just isn’t in the cards.

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now,” Ariana explained. “Because other than this, it’s a really tricky time for all of that.”

She also went in depth about staying out of the spotlight for a while.

“I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself,” Ariana adds. “And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva.’”

Ariana also talked about her former boyfriend, the late Mac Miller. See what she shared here…

