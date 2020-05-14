Arie Luyendyk Jr. Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair While Under Quarantine!

Thu, 14 May 2020 at 1:31 am

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has debuted a bold new look!

The 38-year-old former The Bachelor took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 13) to show off his newly-dyed, platinum blonde hair.

“It’s a vibe,” Arie captioned the shot on Instagram while sitting in his backyard.

The night before, Arie took to his Story to document wife Lauren dying his hair.

At the end of the night, Arie‘s hair color was closer to orange than blonde, but it looks like after another treatment, Lauren wasable to give Arie bleached hair.

