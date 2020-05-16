Ariel Winter & Luke Benward: The Romantic Ways They’re Getting Through Quarantine Together Revealed

Ariel Winter is grateful for being with her boyfriend Luke Benward during her time in quarantine because he’s ‘her rock’ and ‘knows exactly how to make her feel better.’

Ariel Winter, 22, and Luke Benward, 25, are enjoying their time in quarantine because they’re together and Ariel is especially counting her lucky stars when it comes to her beau. Like many others, the Modern Family actress is awaiting the self-isolation that was brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to be over but her boyfriend has been making her time at home so much better and doing “nothing” has turned out to be great for them.

“Ariel doesn’t know how she could have handled all this [COVID-19} without Luke,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s her rock, any time she is down he knows exactly how to make her feel better. He’s so much more than just a boyfriend to her, he really is her best friend. They can spend hours just doing nothing and it’s fun because they’re together. And she loves hanging out with his family too, she’s very close to them too. Of course, just like everyone else, Ariel is getting antsy. She and Luke had a lot of travel plans that had to be put on hold. They both really want to go somewhere amazing with all their friends as soon as they can.”

Although Ariel and Ben have been staying home for the most part, they are also making sure to get some fresh air whenever they can on various outings such as trips to the grocery store or other essential places. They were most recently spotted out while going to the post office together and they were all smiles while walking beside each other. At one point, they even leaned in for a sweet kiss.