Ariel Winter Plants Sweet Kiss On Boyfriend Luke Benward During Romantic Day Out — Cute Pics

Ariel Winter & Luke Benward appeared to be blissfully in love with one another while running errands in Los Angeles!

Who knew going to the post office could inspire such romance? Ariel Winter, 22, and her main squeeze Luke Benward, 24, displayed a ton of PDA during a sunny outing on Friday, May 8. They were seen locking arms with one another in the middle of the street before she later emerged from the location carrying a big package. The former Modern Family star kept it comfy casual in a midriff-baring long-sleeved top and green sweatpants while sporting a colorful face mask. Luke, on the other hand, went barefaced in a buttoned down shirt, jeans and shoes. The couple appeared to be having an upbeat conversation as they were both seen looking at each other with big smiles on their faces.

Mwah! Luke, who is 6’2 compared to Ariel’s tiny 5’1 frame, bent down and planted a sweet kiss on her lips before they drove off. This is far from the only time that the actors have been seen being all cute and stuff together as its kind of become their thing ever since they were first seen hanging out late last year.

Ariel made her millions of fans heart melt when she shared her “first” ever photo in the form of an Instagram story that she posted with Luke last month. She didn’t really meet the criteria for it, as they’ve been pals for years, but the one she shared beautifully captured the two of them having an intimate moment.

“Even though we’ve been friends for four years…this is the first photo I could find of just us two aside from a paparazzi photo sooooo this will have to do for this challenge,” she wrote on the snap. Once again Luke was seen appearing downwards while gazing at his ladylove in a pic that looks a still from a romantic movie.

They’ve also been quarantined together amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Ariel posted the most adorable video of them cozying up with their dogs in March that was downright precious to look at.