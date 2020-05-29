Arizona man bakes cookies, cinnamon rolls, and pizza in his car as temperatures top 100 degrees

Arizona has been facing shockingly high temperatures this week, with the thermometer topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit every day since Tuesday.

The heat has been so intense that a man named Matt Peterson did a tasty little experiment and tried to cook cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and even a pizza in his car.

He is now taking requests for what to cook from his followers and sharing videos of the results on TikTok, where millions of people have watching him cook on his dashboard.

‘It’s officially triple digits in Arizona, so today I’m gonna bake some cookies in my car,’ Matt said in a clip he uploaded to the social media platform on Tuesday, when the high temperature in Phoenix reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

He showed himself carrying a lined baking dish with chocolate chip cookie dough placed on top, which he nestled inside his car on the dashboard, right under the front window.

Matt put the cookies in his car at 11 a.m., and later that evening, he came back to see how they looked — and found them ‘fully baked.’

‘They’re crunchy!’ he exclaimed, taking a bite of the treat. In fact, he said, he left them in the car too long and they actually overcooked, so he planned to car-cook his next dessert for a shorter period of time.

On Wednesday, the high in Phoenix was 107 degrees Fahrenheit, and Matt returned to his car wth cinnamon rolls.

Two hours later, he headed back out to his car for a snack.

‘Oh my god, it actually smells good!’ he said as he opened the door, before finishing the rolls off with icing.

He then sat in the car and dug in, calling the rolls ‘to die for’ and joking that he would open a bakery called ‘Matt’s Car Bakery.’

The videos have quickly earned attention on the app, and Matt began taking suggestions from followers.

Today, with a high temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit, he made a pizza in his car.

Matt may have some more cooking and baking in his future, as Arizona is currently under an excessive heat warning.

The forecast shows a high of 110 on Friday, 107 on Saturday, and 109 on Sunday, and temperatures are expected to remain above 100 degrees all next week.

Average temperatures in Phoenix from June through mi-September are historically over 100 degrees.

And on hot days, it gets even hotter in cars. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when temperatures outside are between 80 and 100 degrees, the temperature inside a car left in direct sunlight can rise to 130 to 172 degrees.