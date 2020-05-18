Arjan Bajwa opens up about Fashion 2 with Priyanka Chopra: ‘Madhur is taking his own time to think of a story’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

When it comes to candid conversations few have matched the one we recently had in our Insta live chat with the dashing and talented Arjan Bajwa. From being appreciated for his initial roles in Guru and Fashion, all the stars he’s shared screen space with (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, and so on), and realizing his long-cherished dream of playing an Army man in the web series, State of Siege, to opening up about State of Siege 2, the possibility of Fashion 2, the happiness he feels when seeing Priyanka Chopra rock the global stage, and finally, addressing the obvious question: The backlash against Kabir Singh and more so, his Director’s prior interview on it — this is one interview you wouldn’t want to miss. Also Read – State of Siege 26/11 trailer: Arjan Bajwa and Arjun Bijlani go all guns blazing in the action-thriller

Watch his full interview below:

As much an impact as Kabir Singh has had on his career, it’s important to remember, especially if you’re a movie-buff, that back in 2008, Arjan Bajwa had appeared in Fashion opposite Priyanka Chopra as the male lead — a role that had bagged him several nominations and awards at all the major ceremonies as the breakthrough artiste of the year. So, it was inevitable that the conversation veered toward the film during our exclusive chat with the actor. When we probed him about the chances of a sequel to the movie, Arjan immediately said, “Ask Madhur Bhandarkar (the Director),” and laughed. Also Read – Arjan Bajwa on bond with Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh sets: We spoke about everything except movies

However, the actor was quick to add, “In fact, we (Priyanka and him) have been telling Madhur sir for the longest time to do something about Fashion 2, write a story on it. I don’t know, maybe, he’s taking his own time to think of a story.” Speaking about PeeCee’s global reach at the moment as opposed to when Fashion had released (a role for which she had won the National Award), and the kind of pus hit could give the sequel, Arjan said, “I hope so. Yeah…let’s hope, let’s keep our fingers crossed that this kind of thing comes true.” Also Read – Kabir Singh: Arjan Bajwa to play Shahid Kapoor’s elder brother in Arjun Reddy remake

Well, just like Arjan, we, too, have our fingers crossed that Fashion 2 does happen, especially since we now know that the lead actors want it to go forward and have been pursuing its Director to chalk out the story. Come on Madhur Bhandarkar sir, give us Fashion 2.

