Arjun Bijlani slams Sidharth Shukla-Devoleena’s fans for their troll wars: ‘We have to fight something much bigger’

TV star Arjun Bijlani has chided Bigg Boss fans for fighting amid themselves after Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on the lack the chemistry between the show winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Asking everyone to be positive, Arjun said everyone needs to fight something “much bigger” – the Covid 19 pandemic which has risked thousands of lives across the globe.

“Get over #BB13 fights . We all hv to fight something much bigger . Stop trolling each other and spread some love and positivity. No one is perfect and no one is too bad. #stayhome #StaySafe,” Arjun had written.

Get over #BB13 fights . We all hv to fight something much bigger . Stop trolling each other and spread some love and positivity. No one is perfect and no one is too bad. #stayhome #StaySafe — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) April 1, 2020

It all began when Devoleena said she did not find any chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz in their music video Bhula Dunga during a live chat . She was massively trolled and even she responded with stern reply. However, later, Devoleena had to file a complaint when a troll sent her an obscene audio clip.

Arjun has been following controversies around Bigg Boss this year. Earlier in January, Arjun had responded to a fight between Sidharth and Rashami Desai. “No girl will like being called Aisi Ladki or Waisi ladki. I feel talking about anyone’s character, is characterless in itself. I mean, who gives anybody the right to speak about anybody’s character, nobody in the world is perfect. In our lives we all have done something or the other, which may not define our character, but just because somebody knows that aspect, you kind of bring it out or you use that vulnerability to strike the person and hurt the person and demean him/her that also is characterless in a way. See demeaning somebody on national television doesn’t speak very good about you also. I don’t find even in anger one has the right to put a girl or guy down by talking wrong,” he had told reporters.

As he spends the lockdown at home, Arjun shared a video of himself cooking and wrote Friday morning, “Egg bhurji … breakfast time .. Nasta ka vaasta .. did u like it ?? And mom is maharashtrian .im half Maharashtrian. Shooting nahi hai so no take 2..”

Arjun’s debut TV show was Kartika and he also featured in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

