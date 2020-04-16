Arjun Kapoor gives sneak peek of virtual date, raises funds to feed families of 300 daily wage workers for a month

Arjun Kapoor has shared a glimpse into his virtual date night with five lucky winners, which took place over the weekend. Through this initiative, he has managed to raise enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage workers affected by the lockdown for a month, reports Bollywood Hungama.

In the video shared by Arjun on Instagram, he is seen chatting with his dates, and even singing Happy Birthday for one of them. His sister Anshula Kapoor, too, makes a brief appearance to say hi to all the winners. At the end, he thanks them for their contributions and says that they managed to raise Rs 5 lakh for the relief of daily wage workers.

“Coronavirus has thrown us all into unchartered territory. I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families. Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to Give India and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Arjun has also contributed to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, as well as a number of other charities.

For the virtual date, Arjun partnered with Anshula’s online fundraising platform and non-profit organisation Give India. He earlier told PTI that he wanted to do his bit for the daily wage workers who were unable to earn a living due to the nationwide lockdown.

“There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others,” Arjun had said.

