Arjun Kapoor: Ishaqzaade made me believe I could be a mainstream hero



Arjun Kapoor made his silver screen debut in 2012 film Ishaqzaade.

Arjun Kapoor’s debut film Ishaqzaade celebrates its eighth anniversary today, and the actor says the movie gave him the self-belief he was desperately looking for as a newcomer.

The romantic actioner, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Habib Faisal, saw Arjun sharing screen space with debutant Parineeti Chopra.

Reminiscing the first day of the shoot, Arjun said, “I told myself this can be the first day for the rest of my life if I get this right. And that’s what I just tried to do – work my hardest and take each day as it came and just deliver what Habib Sir wanted. When you are making a film, you kind of become numb to the result. You just want to work hard every day and do your best in front of the camera.”

The actor, last seen in Panipat, said that once he saw the finished cut, he realised he could hold his own in front of the camera. “This feeling did give me the self-belief that given the right opportunities, I would be able to continue being a mainstream commercial hero. At that point of time, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me, and that’s what I got out of Ishaqzaade,” his statement read.

Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to mark the film’s anniversary and shared a few pictures of himself with the script of Ishaqzaade. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to the film’s team for their “silent support”.

“Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that’s what I got out of Ishaqzaade.

“Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on shoot – all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!” the actor wrote.

Currently, Arjun Kapoor is awaiting the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which reunites him with Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Chopra.

