Arjun Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan episode: ‘It destroyed the combined IQ of the film fraternity’ | Bollywood Life

Don’t know about you, but we still remember the episode of Koffee With Karan, where Alia Bhatt goofed up with the name of the President of India. The Highway actress had received a lot of flak for her lack of knowledge on basic political standings in the country. The actress had graced one of the most popular chat shows, hosted by Karan Johar, alongside her two costars, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, to promote their debut film, Student of the Year. Her 2 states costar, Arjun Kapoor, has now opened up on her goofup. Also Read – Arjun Kapoor shares throwback photo with Will Smith, says that he was a ‘fine physical specimen’

Arjun Kapoor feels that the IQ of the entire film industry has been put at stake due to that solitary episode in which Alia Bhatt‘s slip-of-tongue sparked off a meme fest and put the actress in a tight spot. It so happened that Arjun Kapoor had taken a quiz by Film Companion, where he was asked the pincode of his area. The actor went on to roast the people who had roasted his costar. “Why would I not know? That is a really low benchmark to set for actors. People must be thinking, Oh God! That one question of Alia (Bhatt) on Koffee With Karan destroyed our combined IQ of the film fraternity,” he said. Well, Arjun is known for his witty sense of humour and he again offered proof of it. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan’s filmy childhood picture and Ranveer Singh’s photoshopped image with a tiger went viral this week

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat, alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. His upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, was supposed to release in March, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in lockdown, it has been postponed indefinitely. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is a sci-fi adventure trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Well, what do you have to say about Arjun’s comments?

