Arjun Kapoor Once Asked to Parineeti ‘Do You Love Me?’, She Gave The Coolest Reply

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra makes a great pair . They have shared the screen in many movies like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Namaste England’ and now the jodi will be seen in the movie ‘ Farrar’ . Both the actors are witty , when it comes to the real life .

It was when , the trailer of movie Namaste England was released, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s great chemistry was worth watching , although the movie did not have that response which their previous movie grabbed .

At that time , on the popular demand, Arjun took inspiration from Drake’s viral ‘Kiki’ song and asked his co-star, “Pari, do you love me?” However, Parineeti became a cold shoulder and gave a savage reply to him and said “no dates” for love. She also reverted that she loves her hair colour her next movie Jabariya Jodi .

If we talk about the upcoming projects of the duo , they will be seen in Sandeep and Pinky Faraar, the release date of which has been pushed back due to COVID-19. Also , Parineeti will be seen in ‘The girl On the Train‘ and ‘Saina ‘ , based on the biography of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal.







Arun Kapoor’s next will be ‘Chale- Chalo’ opposite actor Rakul-Preet.

