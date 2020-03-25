Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on mom Mona’s death anniversary, says ‘I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me’ | Bollywood Life

Arjun Kapoor has been diligently telling people to follow all the coronavirus guidelines set by the government. Today, it is the death anniversary of his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor who was very attached to his mother has posted an emotional note on Instagram. He has written about how he has spent life without her. Arjun Kapoor has written that his sister, Anshula and he have tried to pick up the pieces and move ahead in life. He said some days are harder than the rest but they are managing. He also regretted not being able to give her much time when she was undergoing chemotherapy. Check out the emotional post below…

On the occasion of her birthday that fell on February 3, he wrote, “Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are… this picture was the last birthday we had together and I just assumed we would have many more… it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya… I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever… they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not… but I’m not strong enough on most days… I just ride it out… anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense… happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together….”

The actor has a project in the pipeline with Rakul Preet Singh. In the past few years, everyone has admired how Arjun Kapoor has become a pillar of strength for his family.

