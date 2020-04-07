Arjun Kapoor Shares His Pic of Clumsy Hairstyle on Insta, Netizens Gets a New Trolling Material









The whole nation is under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. As everyone is staying at home, their innovative side is coming out. And Bollywood celebs are no exception. They are also being all innovative and updating their fans about the same. From sharing throwback moments to their current creative activities, they are keeping fans updated.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback workout video from the days he was shooting for Panipat, in which he played the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.









Now, he posted a picture in which he is seen sporting the same hairstyle. All his fans were shocked to see him bald again.

It is not known whether it is a throwback picture or he once again opted for the hairstyle. Whatever it is, his pic took us to days he was shooting for Panipat. The movie flopped but Arjun’s performance was appreciated.

See how his fans reacted to the pic:





On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep and Pinky Farrar opposite Parineeti Chopra.

