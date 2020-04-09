Arjun Kapoor Urges His Male Fans To Do Household Chores, Kareena Comments Hilariously

Hello people!! I am sure that almost everyone must have watched the movie ‘Ki and Ka’ which starred actor Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor . The movie showed the importance of the work front and home front which are not designated to a particular person or gender . The film was a hit indeed.

Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video , asking all the males of the house to send their videos sharing the household chores. He said : ” Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I’m also sure all the ‘Kas’ are splitting all household chores and duties with their ‘Kis’ right now at home…

Why don’t you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I’ll repost them !!! “

Check out his post below:

Actress Kareena Kapoor , who was playing the opposite lead in the movie took a hilarious dig at the actor and quoted : “First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram… Then others will follow,” (sic).

Arjun took the challenge and replied, “Waah. Done deal.” (sic).

Check the series of comments below:

This was a witty one indeed. If we talk about the upcoming films of both the stars , Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the film ‘Faraar’ with the lead Parineeti Chopra and actor Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the movie ‘Angrezi medium ‘, the release date of which has been pushed back due to the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic.