Arjun Rampal wishes girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Mother’s Day, calls her ‘a fine mom’

Arjun Rampal has shared special Mother’s Day posts for his mom and his girlfriend. Arjun welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik, last year.

Arjun first shared a post dedicated to his mom. “She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom. Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there. Thank you for just being you. #happymothersday,” he captioned a photo with her.

In the second post, he called Gabriella a ‘very fine mom’. “She is a a new Mom and a very fine one too. Happy first Mother’s Day, mamma @gabriellademetriades love you,” he said.

Talking about their child, Arjun had said in an interview, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.” Arjun also has two daughter from his previous marriage to ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

Announcing Arik’s birth Arjun had written in a post, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

Arjun and Gabriella are currently in Karjat with Arik. Arjun told Mid-day that they decided against travelling during lockdown. “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” he said.

