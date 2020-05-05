Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda blasts on media houses for spreading fake news – watch video | Bollywood Life

Tollywood superstar, Vijay Deverakonda released a video yesterday, where he is blasting media houses for spreading fake news. The actor called them unethical and said, “They expect ads and interviews from us (film stars). If we don’t give them, they throw mud at us, they try their best to suppress our films right after it releases. What is their qualification? How do they rate our films? And why do people make decisions based on what these unethical people lacking in commonsense write?” Also Read – Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone: ‘It feels like being with a friend’

Talking about his The Deverakonda Foundation, he added, “A website wrote that only 2,200 people have been reached out by us so far. It’s actually 2,200 families. Some experienced people are working for TDF. They have had to slog for hours together every day shortlisting the needy people. It’s not my fans who have given us Rs 50 lakh. It’s middle-class people who know the pain of their fellow classes who did so. If you want to know the good done by our Foundation, ask the poor woman from Khammam who is not able to earn Rs 10 on each form she fills up at an MRO office because of the lockdown.”

“Who are these handful of conspiring media people to demand donations from me? We give you ads. You survive because of us. Someone has written that I have insulted poor people. Any Standard V passout can understand the details we are putting out on my website every day. We give updates every 30 minutes,” Vijay Deverakonda added.

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming first Pan-India film, Fighter, which also stars Ananya Panday in a lead role.

