Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Are Quarantining in the Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer and his family are currently quarantining in the Cayman Islands.

The -year-old actor’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, revealed that the two and their two children had planned to return to Los Angeles but ended up staying in the island territory where Armie grew up.

“Left home yesterday for the first time in almost a month for our second grocery run and the experience was drastically different than before,” Elizabeth shared on Instagram.

She added that they decided to stay there after, while visiting family, travel restrictions stopped them from flying back to the States.

“…We made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point…I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain,” Elizabeth added.

She also revealed how the Cayman Islands are handling the pandemic versus other countries.

“The point is…the government here seems to be handling this entire situation extremely well. There are strict curfews, lockdowns and visitation to essential businesses are only allowed on certain days based on the first letter of your last name. And it seems to be working,” Elizabeth says. “There are no lines or crowding and when I asked the cashier if they have been busy/overwhelmed on the weekends, she said that it’s never very busy and no lines because of the mandates.”

