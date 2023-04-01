Armine Aghayants – Anonymous Bidder Buys 'Insomnia' for $128,000

YEREVAN, Armenia, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Armine Aghayants, renowned painter and award-winning exhibitor, announces that her ‘Insomnia’ painting has sold for an incredible $128,000.

Aghayants, based in Armenia, has showcased her work worldwide and received major plaudits along the way. The painter previously unveiled her work at the Louvre in Paris in 2015, at the New York Art Expo in 2017, and her charity exhibition in Yerevan in 2018.

She also claimed two prestigious gold medals via the legendary Premio Murano in 2012 and has worked with the Redwood Media Group. Frequently compared with the likes of Jansem and Klimt, her latest sale marks a major milestone for the artist.

‘Insomnia’ is an acrylic painting on canvas brought to life by Aghayants in 2016. Marrying fauvism and cubism, the tryptic (or three-piece) artwork depicts the emotional state of an anonymous young woman.

“While the woman I depict is non-realistic, I include details in this piece that help offer insight into her mood and emotional state,” Aghayants explains. The painter uses light emanating from a nearby window, depicted in ‘Insomnia’, to help build energy.

Aghayants created ‘Insomnia’ as a response to what all people go through internally each day.

“‘Insomnia is a response to the various emotions we experience daily,” Aghayants confirms. “It’s also a response to how we navigate who we are and how we portray ourselves in relation to our inner selves.”

The buyer, who remains anonymous, agreed on a private sale with the painter, and paperwork is underway. The tryptic is decorative and symbolistic, using touches of gold, and measures each peace 40cm x 120cm.

The sale is just the latest in a line of successful projects for Aghayants, who previously sold 14 of her artworks at a solo event in Yerevan. Her non-realistic work continues to catch the eyes of connoisseurs across Europe and North America.

‘Insomnia’ touches on just one aspect of Aghayants’ wider artistic purpose and vision. With this particular piece, the painter defines her work as an exploration of the self.

“(‘Insomnia’) stems mostly from the ongoing search for a tangible image of self-identity,” Aghayants further reveals. “It represents the need to deepen the understanding of ‘self’, our complexities, vulnerabilities, physical and mental realities, and personal integrities.”

For Aghayants, the starting point for ‘Insomnia’ arose from a desire to explore the roots of personal identity within us all. “At the root of our identity are our internal voices, selves, and moods – that we either suppress or listen to – that dictate our daily actions and mental states of well-being.”

Self-exploration is a theme Aghayants is passionate about returning to, and with ‘Insomnia’, the artist has chosen to stylise the forms she depicts to represent our inner psychologies.

“This painting depicts a woman’s changing states of mind,” Aghayants explains. “It represents naked, stylised characters. I break down their anatomies by lengthening their torsos. This creates a more plastic, original depiction of the female form.”

Aghayants’ focus on representing the inner self through the physical form is proving highly popular with art lovers. Inspired by the likes of Manet, Delauney, Picasso, Renoir, and Klimt, she continues to make waves of her own. From her home base in Armenia, the artist continues to explore mode and expression while gaining the attention of private collectors.

One particular connoisseur, of course, can now enjoy a private exhibition of ‘Insomnia’ all of their own.

Moreover, it’s unlikely to be the last time the art world has heard from Armine Aghayants.

