Army deployed in cyclone-ravaged Bengal for restoration work | India News – Times of India

KOLKATA: The Army was deployed in Kolkata and neighbouring districts on Saturday for restoration of essential infrastructure and services in the wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, a defence official said.
Five columns of the Army were deployed in different parts of the city and North and South 24 Parganas districts, he said.
These three parts of the state reported the maximum damage due to the cyclone.
The deployment was made following a request by the West Bengal government, according to the official.
“The Indian Army has provided three columns to assist the Kolkata city administration in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan,” he said.
Army personnel equipped with road and tree clearance equipment were deployed at Tollygunge, Ballygunge and Behala in south Kolkata, he added.
Army columns were also deployed for restoration work at New Town in North 24 Parganas district and at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, he said.
An Army column has 35 men, including officers and junior commissioned officers.

