Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes Biking Amid News He's Going to Be a Grandpa!





Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a ride on his bike on Saturday morning (April 25) in Brentwood, Calif.

Some exciting news for Arnold was made public that same day – he is going to be a grandpa!

Arnold‘s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Chris Pratt. This is going to be the first grandchild for Arnold and his ex-wife Maria Shriver.

On his bike ride, Arnold was decked out in Terminator gear. He wore a shirt from the 2019 movie Dark Fate and he wore a “We’ll Be Back” face mask.

Source link