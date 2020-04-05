Arnold Schwarzenegger Reminds Us to Stay Inside With Funny Hoodie

Arnold Schwarzenegger is using a funny sweatshirt to remind us all to stay inside!

The 72-year-old actor and former governor of California was spotted getting some fresh air and exercise while on a bike ride with his 26-year-old son Patrick Schwarzenegger on Friday (April 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.

They also grabbed a quick to-go bite at Caffe Luxxe in Brentwood.

Arnold rocked a “Sheriff” cap as well as a sweatshirt featuring an illustration of himself and his tiny horse and donkey, Whiskey and Lulu, that read “Don’t Be an Ass, Stay Inside.”

“My Whiskey and Lulu hoodie kept me warm for my morning ride with @patrickschwarzenegger,” Arnold captioned the Instagram video below. “Get yours at the link in my bio and help us deliver food to @afterschoolallstars families.”

See how Arnold is helping out first responders and families struggling to eat during the ongoing coronavirus crisis as well.

