Arrest warrant issued

A Supreme Court judge issued a warrant on Monday for the arrest of a Newnham man accused of possessing six bestiality videos and more than 250 child exploitation videos and images. William Gratten Cole, 25, was due to appear in the Supreme Court at 10am. He appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court last year. IN OTHER NEWS: Defence counsel James Oxley told Justice Robert Pearce that he had no explanation for Mr Cole’s non-attendance. “It [the case] was ready to be dealt with today,” he said. “I have instructions and was ready to proceed. Mr Oxley said Mr Cole’s living arrangements were unstable. Justice Pearce granted Crown Prosecutor Luke Brett’s application for a warrant.

