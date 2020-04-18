Arsenal completed deal to sign Jamie Vardy in 2016 before Leicester star changed his mind, says Law

Former Arsenal transfer chief Dick Law has revealed just how close Leicester striker Jamie Vardy came to moving to the Emirates Stadium in 2016.

Arsenal had identified Vardy as a prime target after he fired Leicester to an unlikely Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

Vardy bagged 24 goals that term and broke Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s record for scoring in consecutive Premier League games after netting in 11 matches on the bounce.

JAMIE VARDY’S LEICESTER STATS (All Competitions) Games: 300 Goals: 126 Assists: 51

Arsene Wenger was in desperate need of bolstering his attack in the summer of 2016 and wanted to bring Vardy to the club.

Law, who spent 13 years at Arsenal between 2005 and 2018, was in charge of brokering the deal and has now revealed how the striker was ready to sign on the dotted line before making a U-turn at the last minute.

Speaking to The Athletic, Law said: ‘The deal with Leicester was done, the deal with the player was done.

‘He came down to visit with his wife Rebekah, he sat on the couch in front of Arsene… and then he backed off.

‘On his way back to Leicester I get a call from the player saying he wants to think about it overnight.

‘At that point, you know it’s bad news.’

Vardy instead opted to remain at Leicester where he has etched his name into the club’s folklore.

The former England international has been a star player for Leicester over the years and was on the verge of helping the club return to the Champions League before football was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were teetering in ninth before the enforced break and look set to miss out on European football altogether.

