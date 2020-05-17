Arsenal kid Jordi Osei-Tutu outshines Jadon Sancho on German football’s return

Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu enjoyed the limelight with a scoring return in Germany.

Jadon Sancho and Jonjoe Kenny were the heroes English fans were looking out for this weekend — yet it was Osei-Tutu who caught the eye first with a superb goal in Bochum’s 3-0 victory against Heidenheim in 2. Bundesliga, the German second tier.

It was the third goal of the season for the Slough-bron 21-year-old who is on loan at the German club.

From their official Twitter account the club posted: ‘GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL! JORDIIIIIII Arsenal, you watching?’

Osei-Tutu has improved this season after a tricky start to his time at Bochum. In his first match, a pre-season friendly at Swiss side St Gallen, he left the pitch in tears after alleged racial abuse.

The former Reading youngster struggled to make much of an impact at playing at right back, with boss Thomas Reis saying he needed to improve defensively. Reis has shunted him upfield to right wing since the winter break and Osei-Totu responded with two goals in three games.

Osei-Tutu (R), who is on loan from the Gunners, caught the eye of fans with a well taken strike

Elsewhere, Sancho and Kenny were supposed to square off in the Dortmund-Schalke derby.

Schalke’s Kenny played 87 minutes, but Sancho was a late sub in Dortmund’s 4-0 win. Former Manchester City youngster Rabbi Matondo was a second-half Schalke sub.

Ademola Lookman, who joined Leipzig from Everton, missed a couple of chances as a second-half sub in the 1-1 draw with Freiburg. And Paderborn’s Antony Evans came off the bench in the 0-0 draw at Fortuna Dusseldorf.